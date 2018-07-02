× Blues Busy Day of Deals & Signings

Sunday, July 1, 2018 was not a day of rest for the St. Louis Blues and their Director of Hockey Operations, Doug Armstrong. On the first day NHL team could sign free agents, the Blues inked three players. Then Sunday night pulled of a major trade to acquire the center they have needed. Sunday morning the Blues announced the signings of these free agent players, Tyler Bozak, a center, formerly of the Maple Leafs, David Perron, their former draft pick, who will start a third tour of duty in St. Louis, and goalie Chad Johnson, who played for the Sabres last season.

Sunday night the Blues announced a major trade with the Buffalo Sabres. The Blues acquired center Ryan O’Reilly, a 27 year old who scored 24 goals and assists on 37 more. He has been a consistent performer in his nine year NHL career, that start with the Avalanche for six seasons and then with the Sabres the last three years. To acquire that talented O’Reilly, the Blues traded Patrik Berglund, Vladimir Sobotka, Tage Thompson, their first round draft pick in 2019 and their second round draft pick in 2021.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Armstrong comments on the team re-acquiring Perron, a player they lost in the expansion draft to the Vegas Golden Knights.