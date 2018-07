× Bug-borne diseases triple across the US

ST. LOUIS, MO — Bug-borne diseases are tripling across the US and its taking a toll on the bi-state region. The CDC reports Illinois among the top states when it comes to mosquito-borne diseases.

Both Illinois and Missouri are among the states with the highest number of diseases caused by tick bites. Climate change and more people living in wooded areas are some reasons for a jump in bug-borne diseases.