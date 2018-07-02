Improvements being made to Route 3 after fatal accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, IL – If you are driving through Columbia, Illinois this holiday week, you may notice some changes along Route 3.

A deadly crash that killed a mother of six prompted those changes.

Columbia, Illinois police are working hard to slow traffic on Route 3 and they want people aware of the changes.

Drivers will now notice newly installed rumble strips on Route 3 as they head into the city. They've also put up more reflective signs warning drivers of the 45 miles per hour speed limit and upcoming red-light intersections.

A black unmarked police car is also aggressively running radar along Route 3. The city hired a new officer specifically for the job.

The new officer pulled over an unsuspecting truck at Route 3 and Veterans Parkway, the same intersection of a fatal wreck on February 27, when a dump truck ran a red light and struck an SUV carrying a mother and her 6 young children.

The mother was killed, which prompted an outcry in the community and on social media to do more to protect drivers in town.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said it's conducting a study with the timing of the lights, trying to determine if they should delay when lights turn green to ensure drivers won't get hit if someone runs a red.