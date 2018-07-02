Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer has fatally shot a man after he charged with two swords.

says on Twitter that the shooting happened Sunday afternoon after police in Grandview received a 911 call about a despondent and violent acting man.

The patrol says that when officers arrived, the man exited a home with two large swords and charged toward the officers. The patrol says the man ignored the officers' commands and kept charging even after one officer shot two bean-bags rounds at him. The patrol says officers were ``fearing for their lives'' when 60-year-old Larry Sannicolas, of Grandview, was fatally shot.

Police referred all questions to the patrol, which is handling the investigation.