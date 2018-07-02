14-year-old in the hospital after a shooting in Spanish Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A shooting in north St. Louis County leaves one teenager hurt and another teen in police custody. St. Louis County Police got the call at 1:20am Monday morning. The apartment complex where the shooting happened at is on Rosado Drive and Chiquita Terrace in the Spanish Lake area. The complex is not far from Redman Road.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot and taken to a hospital. A 15-year-old boy is a suspect. He was taken into police custody at the scene.

Authorities say the girl was shot one time in the shoulder area but we're told the girl`s injuries are non-life threatening. Police tell us the teens are related but beyond that the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Authorities are not searching for any additional suspects.

