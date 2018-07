Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Hank is an energetic, 6-year-old mini pinscher mix! He's such a fun-loving, sweet boy who loves playing with stuffed toys and enjoys playing fetch.

Hank does very well with dogs, cats, and kids.

You can visit Hank at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.