ST. LOUIS, MO — This the anniversary of one of the bloodiest race riots of the 20th century called "The 1917 East St Louis Massacre." Two violent moments in May and July happened 101-years ago. It began when 470 African-American workers were brought in by the aluminum ore company to replace striking white workers.

What do poetry and dance have to do with such horrific history? East St. Louis Poet Laureate Dr. Eugene Redmond and Playwright Jaye P. Willis answer that question.