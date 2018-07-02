Police announce parade route, street closures, and no parking zones for Fair St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – After several years away from downtown St. Louis, and the Arch Grounds. Fair St. Louis returns under the Gateway Arch Wednesday.
With the renovation work now completed, fair organizers are bringing the fair back to where it saw some of its greatest success.
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden says officers are prepared to keep fairgoers safe, and says the move back to the Arch helps.
Hayden says fireworks and alcohol will not be permitted on the fairgrounds.
PARADE ROUTE WEDNESDAY, JULY 4, 2018
The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. at 18th Street and Market Street and proceed along the following route:
Begin at 18th Street and Market Street, East on Market Street, End at Broadway and Market Street
PARADE STREET CLOSURES
From 10:00 pm on Monday, July 1, until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 4, 2018:
- Market from Broadway to 7th, 7th from Market to Chestnut and Chestnut from 7th to Broadway.
From 3:00 AM Wednesday, July 4, 2018, to 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 4, 2018:
- Chestnut from 20th to 18th.
From 3:00 AM Wednesday, July 4, 2018, to 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 4, 2018:
- Spring from Forest Park Blvd to Clark Ave
- Clark from Spring to Prospect
- Prospect from Spring to dead end.
From 6:00 AM Wednesday, July 4, 2018, to 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 4, 2018:
- Broadway from Cole to Walnut
- 6th from Chestnut to Washington
- 6th from Market to Walnut
- 7th from Washington to Walnut
- 8th from Washington to Walnut
- 10th from Walnut to Pine
- 11th from Walnut to Market
- 14th from Clark to Pine
- 15th from Market to Pine
- 16th from Clark to Market
- 18th from Clark to Olive
- 20th from Olive to Market
- 22nd from Market to Clark
- Market from 4th to Jefferson
- Walnut from 4th to 8th
- Pine from 17th to Jefferson
- 23rd from Market to Olive
- Clark from 22nd to Jefferson
- 19th from Pine to Chestnut
- 17th from Pine to Market
- 13th from Pine to Market
- Tucker from Clark to Olive
- Chestnut from 7th to 9th
- Chestnut from 4th to Broadway
- Chestnut from Tucker to 18th
- Pine from 4th to Broadway
- Olive from 4th to 9th
- Locust from 4th to 9th
- St. Charles from 4th to Broadway
NO PARKING
From 10:00 pm on Monday, July 1, until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 4, 2018:
- Market from Broadway to 7th, 7th from Market to Chestnut and Chestnut from 7th to Broadway
From 3:00 AM Wednesday, July 4, 2018, to 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 4, 2018:
- Chestnut from 20th to 18th.
From 12:00 AM Wednesday, July 4, 2018, to 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 4,
2018:
- 6th from Pine to Washington
- 7th from Washington to Walnut
- 8th from Washington to Walnut
- 9th from Clark to Market
- 10th from Chestnut to Market
- 11th from Walnut to Chestnut
- 14th from Clark to Chestnut
- 15th from Market to Chestnut
- 16th from Clark to Market
- 18th from Clark to Olive
- 20th from Olive to Market
- 21st from Market to Eugenia
- 22nd from Market to Clark
- Chestnut from 20th to 18th
- Market from 4th to Jefferson
- Walnut from 4th to 8th
From 3:00 AM Saturday, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018:
- Southside of (eastbound side) of Forest Park Expressway from Spring Ave. to Grand Blvd.
- Spring from Forest Park Expressway to Clark Ave.
- Clark from Spring to Prospect
- Prospect from Spring to dead end