Police searching for 3 suspects in purse snatching

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – Police from several municipalities worked together Monday morning in a search for three suspects in the 8600 block of Brookshire in University City.

Police say around 8am, 3 men walked up to a woman and demanded her purse.

When she refused to give it to them, one of the suspects punched her and then stole her purse.

They ran off but were captured on this surveillance photo.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.