ST. LOUIS, MO — Many dogs feel anxiety this time of the year. Lots of people looking forward to 4th of July fireworks. It is probably not your pet's favorite holiday. Fireworks are scary for cats and dogs, cranking up their anxiety and leading to many lost pets...

Anne Mclaughlin from the Humane Society of Missouri talks about some of the steps you can take to make this a pleasant holiday for all.

More information:

www.hsmo.org

stllostpets.org

Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline: 314-647-4400