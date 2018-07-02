Triple shooting in Cahokia leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL – The Cahokia Police Department, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are investigating a triple shooting on Westwood Drive in Cahokia. The shooting happened around 7:20 pm Monday evening the quiet neighborhood.

Police tell Fox 2 that one person died at the scene and 2 others suffered gunshot wounds.

All of the wounded victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police cordoned off an area as detectives looked for evidence.

An investigation is ongoing.

At least 3 people shot on Westwood Drive in Cahokia. One person is dead. pic.twitter.com/UzFagFdfPu — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) July 3, 2018