Schnucks to open new store in Maplewood at site of former Shop 'n Save

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Schnucks will open a new supermarket in Maplewood later this summer.

The store will be located at 7355 Manchester Road, the site of the former Shop ‘n Save.

The 57,575 square-foot building is being renovated and will be open in late August.

Shop ‘n Save closed at the end of June after the company decided not to renew its lease on the property.

Schnucks will hire approximately 100 new employees to staff the store.

In addition, Schnucks is building a new market in Warrenton, Missouri. That grocery store is expected to open later this fall.