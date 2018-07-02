× St. Louis among the best cities for Independence Day

ST. LOUIS, MO — Where are the best cities for Independence Day celebrations? Wallet Hub has released their ranking of 100 cities. The top five are New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, and Seattle. St. Louis came in at 16th while Kansas City, Missouri was ranked at 72.

The rankings are based on 19 categories like the length of the fireworks show, the cost to eat and drink and the weather forecast.