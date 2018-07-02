St. Louis Company ‘Geniecast’ Connects Companies to Clients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Geniecast is a local company that was founded two years ago and is becoming the "Amazon of people." That means they've created a catalog of high-level business experts to speak to your team, and interact with via two-way video.

They're getting ready to release a new technology called APIR. It is a revolutionary product in the augmented reality/virtual reality space. It allows them to interact with clients remotely as if they are in the room.

More information: https://geniecast.com/