Transformation at the Arch captured time-lapse video spanning 4-years

ST. LOUIS, MO — A time-lapse video captures the four years of transformation at the St. Louis Arch grounds and museum.

This video is courtesy of EarthCam. They describe the time-lapse:

“EarthCam’s construction cameras were onsite from February 2014 to March 2018 to document each stage of the unique restoration project. This project is the largest public-private partnership in National Park Service history, led by the Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Bi-State Development Agency, Jefferson National Parks Association, Great Rivers Greenway and the National Park Service. The iconic American landmark is now more accessible than ever before, welcoming a whole new generation of visitors.”

After more than three years of construction and hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations, the Gateway Arch will reopen to the public Tuesday morning with the pomp and fanfare befitting the wonderful monument.

St. Louis Cardinals great and Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith will serve as the master of ceremonies for a ribbon cutting event, welcoming local, state, and national dignitaries.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the new west entrance plaza in Luther Ely Smith Square. The Normandy High School Marching Band will then lead a procession from the plaza to the North Gateway grand opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

The Gateway Arch is running on special hours for the week:

Monday, July 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 5: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, July 6: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 7: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Renovation on the grounds themselves began in August 2013. The museum and visitor center were closed in April 2015.