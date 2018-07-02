Unknown artist carves giant image of male genitalia into Australian soil

GEELONG, Australia – Mysterious artists drew a giant image of male genitalia that is so massive it is visible from space, according to Newsweek.

The artist has not yet identified himself to claim the 160-foot-long masterpiece, which was first shared on Facebook just this Monday.

The image was carved near Geelong, Australia in a dry lake bed. Google Earth users spotted the image and began nicknaming it things such as “Aussie Wiener.” These comments have been deleted but the phallic crop circle remains visible on Google Earth.

Contrary to what may be popular belief this is not the only piece of crude graffiti carved into international soil messing with Googles applications. Additional penises were drawn by Australians on a Google Street View camera, so every image captured was tainted by the crass image.

