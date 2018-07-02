× Wentzville man wins $241,000 in Show Me Cash drawing

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A Wentzville man was shocked to discover he’d won more than a quarter-of-a-million dollars in a Missouri Lottery daily draw game.

David Dwerlkotte claimed the $241,000 cash prize after matching all five winning numbers for the June 16 drawing: 2, 13, 15, 36, and 37.

Dwerlkotte bought the winning ticket from the Shop ‘n Save on Highway N in Dardenne Prairie.

Show Me Cash is a daily in-state draw game with jackpots starting at $50,000. This is the 515th jackpot won sold since the game began in 2008.