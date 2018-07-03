× Body found in alley behind north St. Louis church

ST. LOUIS, MO — A body was found in the 700 block of Bittner, behind Family of God Missionary Baptist Church, in North St Louis. Police and an ambulance were at the scene at around 7:20am Tuesday.

SkyFOX Helicopter captured images of a man lying in a pool of blood in the alleyway. Four police officers stood by the scene and yellow crime scene tape surrounded the body. An ambulance waited out on the street but didn’t appear to be needed for this incident.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.