Body found in home near Tower Grove Park identified

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city homicide detectives are investigating a body found inside a south St. Louis home. Police were called to the 3100 block of Maury, near Tower Grove Park, at around 10:45 am Monday morning to perform a “Check on Wellbeing.” The victim was found unconscious and not breathing.

The victim has been identified as Thomas Quistorff, 52, of the 3100 block of Maury. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Homicide Division is handling the investigation as a “Suspicious Sudden Death”.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.