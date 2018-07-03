× Cardinals Off to Good Start on Road Trip, Win Opener in Arizona

The Cardinals nine game road trip got off to a good start with a 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday night in Phoenix.

Carlos Martinez pitched six solid innings, allowing just two runs, while striking out six. The win gives Martinez a 5-4 mark so far this season.

Yadier Molina led the Cards ten hit attack. He had two hits, including his 12th home run of the year. Molina drove in three of the team’s runs. Jedd Gyorko also had two hits and a home run as he and Molina hit back to back homers in the sixth inning.

Bud Norris pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his 16th save of the season.

The Cardinals (43-40) will put Jack Flaherty on the mound to face the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night for game two of the three game series.