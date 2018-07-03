× Drive loses control of truck, crashes into Kirkwood home

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The driver of a pickup truck was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after crashing his vehicle into a home in Kirkwood.

According to a spokesperson for the Kirkwood Police Department, the accident happened near the intersection of Big Bend Road and Poncha Trail.

A man driving a Chevy Silverado was traveling westbound on Big Bend when he lost control of the truck and smashed into the corner of a home.

No one was home at the time of the crash, but police said the home sustained severe structural damage.