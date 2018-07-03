Elliott Davis wins ride-along vote with St. Louis Fire Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thanks to your votes, Fox 2’s Elliott Davis won the inaugural ride-along with the St. Louis City Fire Department on the Fourth of July.

The winner was announced Tuesday after day-long voting that began Monday.

Elliott will get the chance to show viewers our first responders working on what is considered one of the most dangerous days of the year as men and women will suit up and climb into fire trucks and EMS vehicles heading into harm’s way.

It's one of the most dangerous days and nights because of the use of fireworks starting fires and causing injuries.

Fox 2 will show you the hard work first responders endure trying to keep the public safe.

The fire department held this competition between news stations as a way to show the tough job of first responders.

Elliott will ride along with the fire department from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday as crews rollout responding to accidents and fires.