Broken glass closes Shaw Park pool and reschedules '4th of July' celebration

ST. LOUIS, MO — Shaw Park Aquatic Center’s main pool is being drained after glass was found at the bottom Tuesday afternoon. The city of Clayton says it should take about three days to drain, clean, and refill the pool. The main pool is expected to reopen on Friday, July 6 at noon.

The children’s pool and dive pool have been inspected and do not have glass present. Since these pools run on separate filtration systems, they are safe for swimmers and will remain open during this process. Additionally, part of the dive pool will be converted for lap swimming.

Clayton has also rescheduled their “4th of July Celebration.” It has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 8 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. They’re having a party with music, games, and bomb pops to belatedly celebrate the holiday.

During this closure, season pass holders may use the indoor pools at The Center of Clayton.