Gun found in child’s nap bag at Metro East daycare

GLEN CARBON, IL – A gun winds up at a Glen Carbon Daycare after a three- year- old child at the facility finds the weapon inside his nap bag.

The Glen Carbon police say the incident concerning the firearm occurred at 11:30a.m. Monday at Early Explorations Too daycare center on Old Troy Road.

The daycare president Jennie Fuller says the parent of a three-year-old boy brought the child`s nap time bag to the center with sheets and blankets for the week.

Fuller says minutes later, the three-year-old opened the bag and found a gun inside of it. She says the child immediately took the weapon to his teacher who in turn took it the office.

Workers called Glen Carbon police right away who then took the gun.

Fuller tells us FOX 2, it appears the gun got into the bag on Friday and was forgotten about over the weekend.