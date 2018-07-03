How St. Louis plans to keep cool on Fourth of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fourth of July means fireworks and festivals across the St. Louis area. Organizers who are in charge of the festivals are preparing for intense heat.

They were bringing in plenty of water to the Arch grounds. The crowds will be much larger when Fair St. Louis gets underway Wednesday.

Almost all the tents are white. If you are having problems with the heat, go to one of the three red and white striped tents for help.

“We’ve got plenty of cooling stations, we’ll have cooling buses here, we’ll have med-tents here, drinking fountains, and free water on the fairgrounds as well,” said James Boldt, General Chairman of Fair St. Louis.

This is the 28th year for the fair and Boldt said organizers have plenty of experience coping with rising temperatures.

Elsewhere in the St. Louis area, some folks were turning their backyards into a water park for the kids. At the Haynes house in Ballwin, they rented a big inflatable waterslide for a neighborhood party. Parents and some 20 to 30 kids will be enjoying food, drink, and trying to stay cool.

“We said we’re going to have a Fourth of July party and there’s this many kids, what way to entertain than to have a waterslide, pool, any form of water,” said parent Kristen Haynes.

The owners of Jolly Jumps, the company that rents the waterslides, said 40 percent of their rentals in the summer are for one of their 25 slides or other water items.

Over in St. Charles, the two-day Riverfest event gets underway Tuesday night. St. Charles firefighters will be on hand just in case the weather is too much for festival-goers. Fireworks in St. Charles are scheduled for Wednesday night.