× Money Saver- Macy’s 4th of July Savings

ST. LOUIS- Get ready for any occasion and save on dresses at Macy’s online.

You can get up to 70 percent off on dresses. Check out daytime, cocktail, wear to work and formal dresses.

Enter a coupon code at checkout to get an additional 15 percent off most styles.

Another option for savings is to add a $3 charity savings pass that will drop your price by an additional 25 percent off.

Shipping is free when you spend $49 or add a beauty item.

Grab this deal here: www.macys.com