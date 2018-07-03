× Motorcycle collides with pickup truck in Lake St. Louis

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two people were hospitalized Tuesday morning after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a pickup truck in Lake St. Louis.

According to Cpl. Juston Wheetley, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened in the 11200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

Investigators said the pickup truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle and the two people on the bike flew off after the collision.

The pair on the motorcycle was airlifted to a local hospital. The driver of the pickup was not injured.