Police asking for help identifying 3 suspects in U-City robbery

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. - University City police say three men assaulted a woman and stole her purse.

The robbery occurred around 8p.m. Monday night on Brookshire Lane near McKnight road.

According to police, the three men walked up to a woman and demanded her purse. When she refused to give up her belongings one of the men punched her and then stole it.

All three men then took off running.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-tips.