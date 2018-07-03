ST. LOUIS, MO — A police chase from St. Charles County ends in north St. Louis. A man and a woman driving a stolen gray Mazda failed to stop for a St. Charles County police officer near Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Cottleville Parkway Tuesday at around 1:50pm.

The suspect’s vehicle traveled at high speeds through St. Charles County, St. Louis County, and the city of St. Louis before being apprehended in the 1400 block of Amherst Terrance at an hour alter. Multiple charges are being sought against the driver, pending warrant application.