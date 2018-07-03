Recipe- Halo Halo from Guerrilla Street Food
ST. LOUIS- Just in time for the 4th of July. Kim is in the kitchen whipping up some Halo Halo from Guerrilla Street Food
INGREDIENTS
Shaved ice
Ube ice cream (from Serendipity Ice Cream)
Sweetened condensed milk
Evaporated milk
Optional toppings:
Saba banana chips
Candied pili nuts
Pinipig (common topping for Filipino desserts; immature grains of glutinous rice)
Jackfruit
Pandan Nata de Coco
Sweetened white beans
Sweetened red beans
Sago
Macapuno
Sweetened Chickpeas
Palm fruit
Guerrilla Street Food’s Halo-Halo Bar
6120 Delmar Blvd.
East Delmar Loop
West St. Louis
GuerrillaStreetFood.com