× Ruth’s Chris Steak House is open on the Fourth of July

ST. LOUIS- Ruth’s Chris Steak House is open on the Fourth of July

Pork belly Mack and Cheese

INGREDIENTS:

6oz small dice Pork belly

8oz Mac sauce

8oz Elbow Macaroni

.5oz Shredded White Cheddar

2oz Shredded cheddar and swiss

1oz shaved green onion

DIRECTIONS:

In a saute pan render the pork belly until it is crisp. Add 8oz of mac sauce and 8oz of elbow macaroni. Fold in white cheddar reduce the sauce for one minute. Pull off the heat and add all of the product into a serving dish. Add shredded mixed cheese and melt. Garnish with shaved green onion.

Steak Sliders Makes four servings

INGREDIENTS:

8 each 3oz Filet Mignon Steaks

4 tbl Olive Oil

1 tsp Kosher Salt

1 tsp Coarse Black Pepper

8 Mini Pretzel Buns

1 cup Softened Butter

1 tsp Cajun Seasoning

1 tsp Lemon Juice

½ tsp Fresh Chopped Garlic

½ tsp Fresh Chopped Parsley

4 ounces Crispy Fried Onions (store bought works well)

DIRECTIONS:

Pre heat a non-stick pan, while the pan is heating, sprinkle the salt and pepper over the beef tenderloin filets. Add the oil and carefully place into the sauté pan and allow to cook on one side for about 1 ½ to 2 minutes. Carefully turn over the filets and cook another 1 ½ minutes. Remove from the pan and allow to rest on a plate. Mix the butter with the Cajun spice, lemon juice and garlic. Cut the pretzel buns in half and spread a little butter on each cut side. In the same pan as you cooked the filets, pour out any excess oil and toast the buns lightly on the buttered side for about 1 minute. Make sure not to allow the pan to get too hot! Remove the buns and keep them warm. Place the remaining butter into the saute pan and allow to melt on a low heat. Once the butter is just melted, place the filets back into the pan to heat slightly and allow the butter to coat the filets.

Time to build a slider!! Remove the pan from the heat, place one filet on each bun, top each slider with crisp onions and then the top bun. Enjoy!

*Note: This recipe can be doubled if needed. You can also grill or broil the beef filets if you wish.

Patriotic Punch

INGREDIENTS

1.5 ounces Raspberry Vodka

.75-ounce lemon juice

.75-ounce lime juice

1.5-ounce Simple Syrup

3 strawberry slices

5 blueberries

DIRECTIONS:

In a shaker, add all ingredients except fruit. Add ice and shake vigorously. Place fruit in glass. Pour ingredients from shaker into glass.

Red, White & Blue Sangria

INGREDIENTS

5 ounces Riesling

.75-ounce blueberry vodka

.25-ounce St. Germaine liqueur

.25-ounce Pama liqueur

.50-ounce lemon sour

2 strawberries, sliced

8-10 fresh blueberries

DIRECTIONS

Add all ingredients in a mixing glass; stir. Pour into stemmed wine glass; serve over ice. Top with white soda, Fresca or ginger ale.

Classic Crème Brule Makes 4 (6-ounce) servings

INGREDIENTS

2 1/2 cups heavy cream

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped

Pinch salt

5 large egg yolks, lightly beaten

6 tablespoons sanding sugar,(coarse grain sugar)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 325*F and arrange the ramekins on a large rimmed baking sheet.

In a medium saucepan combine the heavy cream, ½ of the sugar, the vanilla bean seeds and pod and the salt. Place over moderately high heat and bring to a boil while stirring to dissolve the sugar. While the cream is heating, combine the egg yolks with the remaining sugar. Whisk to combine. When cream is hot, gradually add about 1/3 of the cream to the yolks while whisking constantly. Then, add the remaining hot cream and stir to fully combine. Strain the custard through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean container. Carefully pour the custard into the ramekins, filling them to the rim.

Place the baking sheet in the oven and carefully pour enough hot water into the pan to come halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake until the edges have set but the center still jiggles when the ramekin is gently shaken, 20-25 minutes.

Remove the ramekins from the water bath and let cool on a rack for 30 minutes. Wrap the ramekins individually and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

To serve: sprinkle the top of each custard with a thin even layer of sanding sugar, using about 1 ½ tablespoon per ramekin. Use a kitchen blowtorch or the broiler of the oven to evenly melt and caramelize the sugar. Serve immediately.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is open on the Fourth of July

Hyatt Downtown

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Lunch

2 – 10:00 p.m. – Dinner

July 4- July 7

RuthsChrisStLouis.com