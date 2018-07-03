× Shots fired at St. Louis officer on I-44; suspects arrested

ST. LOUIS – Five people were arrested Monday night after attempting to flee police on Interstate 44 and firing shots at an officer.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident unfolded just after 7:20 p.m. on westbound I-44 at S. Grand Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle struck the concrete median after an officer attempted to pull the car over for traffic violations. Five people exited the vehicle and ran away. One of the occupants produced a gun and fired shots at the officer but missed.

Three of the occupants were quickly located and detained, police said. The driver was identified and arrested for traffic charges. A firearm was located at the scene.

The suspects have not been identified, pending formal charges.