Six Flags July Fourth Fest celebration continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA - Tuesday is day four of the five day July Fourth Fest at Six Flags. The festivities include food, a DJ, fireworks, an after hours foam party and more.

An exclusive early ride time is available before the park opens for those who donate a can of Coke in addition to paying admission or using a season pass.

Guests can save $21 with the promo code 'COKE' and can also gain free access to the after hours foam party with a souvenir July Fourth Fest cup.

All Active Duty, National Guard, Reservists and Retired Military receive free admission to the park with a valid U.S. military ID.

For more information: www.SixFlags.com/StLouis/special-events/july-4th-fest