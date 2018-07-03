× Six people shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a shooting where six people were shot in The Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Billups.

Police said five victims were found on Billups and one additional victim in the 4300 block off St. Ferdinand.

The shooting started when a large vehicle drove down Billups with an unknown number of occupants opened fire on a sedan parked in front of a house. Four persons in the sedan were talking to a female pedestrian and a male sitting on a front porch when the gunfire started. Two males and two females in the suffered gunshot wounds. One male was shot in the chest and the other male was shot in the leg. Both are listed in critical condition.

One female was grazed by a bullet, and other suffered a serious injury. All four victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

A fifth victim, a female pedestrian suffered a graze wound to the head. She refused medical treatment.

The sixth victim, a male sitting on a porch died at the scene.

Police say all of the victims knew each other and appeared to be in their 30’s.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.