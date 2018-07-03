Wienermobile rolls through St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is traveling through St. Louis this week.

The Wienermobile will be at the 136th Veiled Prophet Parade Tuesday and Wednesday.

Two 'Hotdoggers', Kyle 'Classic Style' Edwards and Anne "Ma-Wenie' Marie, drive the Wienermobile an average 500 miles a week.

Other stops this week include:

Saturday July 7th: 10:00am-1:00pm Karsch's Village Mart 1730 Old State Rd M Barnhart, MO

Saturday July 7th: 2:30pm-5:00pm Karsch's Village Mart 10724 MO-21 Bus Hillsboro, MO Sunday

Sunday July 8th: 12:00pm- 4:00pm Highland Tru Buy 610 Broadway Highland, IL

For more information and to follow the Weinermobile travels: http://www.OscarMayer.com/Wienermobile