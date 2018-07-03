Wisconsin dad breastfeeds newborn for sick mother

GREEN BAY-APPLETON, Wis. – A man breastfeeding a baby is not something you see every day, but one proud papa stepped up when his wife was too sick to do it.

A registered nurse built a supplemental nursing system to help new mothers.

But in this instance, the baby’s mother, Rosalia Neabauer, was recovering in the ICU after having seizures during labor.

The baby’s father, Maximillian, took over breastfeeding duties.

Nurse Cybil Martin-Dennehy set Maximillian up in the device and he was feeding his daughter in no time.