Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Thousands of 4th of July celebrators returned to downtown St. Louis for Fair St. Louis. This is the first time in years the fair returned to the Gateway Arch grounds following renovations.

The heat remained a big factor as 90-degree temps blazed on the crowd throughout the day.

The return to downtown came following the renovation of Keiner Plaza as well.

Here’s a list of performers and events at Fair St. Louis this year.