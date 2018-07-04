× Crews fight four separate house fires in Washington Park neighborhood

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Two firefighters are injured battling four separate house fires over the course of a few hours early Wednesday morning.

The fires all started between 2:30 and 3:30a.m. in Washington Park.

Several Metro-east fire departments responded to the fires which were all within a seven square block radius of each other. Two homes were on North Park Drive.

All of the buildings appear to be vacant.

One of the firefighters was taken to the area hospital. No word on the extent of his injuries.

Fire investigators have been dispatched to figure out a cause for the incidents. At this time, the fire department is gathering evidence to see if the fires were connected.