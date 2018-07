Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Around 3a.m. Wednesday morning, St. Charles police responded to a firework stand in the 1400 block of South 5th street in St Charles near 70 Westbound for a report of a shooting that had just occurred.

Witness tells FOX 2 that an off-duty police officer was guarding the firework stand and someone shot at him.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found shell casings.

This is a developing story.

FOX 2 will update this story as more details become available.