Emails link ex-Missouri governor, dark-money group

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A newspaper says it has obtained emails showing that the top campaign fundraiser for former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens worked to set up a meeting for a prolific donor with a state official.

The Kansas City Star reported that the Feb. 3, 2017, email exchange came amid efforts to raise money for a pro-Greitens dark-money group, A New Missouri.

The email exchange involved Jeanne Sinquefield and Greitens campaign finance director Meredith Gibbons. Gibbons contacted Greitens’ chief operating officer to pave the way for a meeting.

Democratic state Rep. Gina Mitten of St. Louis County said the emails appear to be evidence of coordination between the governor’s office, his campaign, and the group, A New Missouri.

Greitens resigned June 1 facing potential impeachment over various allegations of political and sexual misconduct.

