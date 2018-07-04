Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Fair St. Louis returns to Archgrounds after being held in Forest Park for during their four-year renovations. The fair opens at noon Wednesday, July 4th.

One of the major attractions will be the return of the Boeing air show. There are two air shows taking place today.

The first show is scheduled for 12:30p.m. and the last show will be at 6:45 p.m. FOX 2 captured the aircraft rehearsal Tuesday in Cahokia.

There were no air shows when the fair was in Forest Park, that will be quite a treat for the thousands of people who will come here to the arch for the fair this year.

The St. Louis Symphony performs on the main stage at 8:30p.m. followed by the annual fireworks at 9:45p.m.