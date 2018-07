× Move over St. Louis County Police Department; Overland PD joins viral ‘seatbelt’ trend

ST. LOUIS- After a recent post of a St.Louis County police officer went viral on Facebook.

The Overland Police Department wants some public attention too.

The police department Wednesday’s Facebook post:

“Not to be outdone by our friends at St. Louis County, our very own “heartbreaker” Officer O’Neill also wants to remind you to “Arrive Alive” and always wear your seatbelt. 😉” #heygirl