Police, family offer $30,000 reward for information in 2015 murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police said they’re still searching for suspects in a three-year-old murder case and are asking for the public’s help.

On February 15, 2015 crews were called to a car fire in the 4000 block of McRee. The body of 24-year-old Vincent Cascella was found inside the vehicle. He’d been shot to death.

St. Louis Police Lt. Scott Aubuchon said Cascella was described as a free spirit with no known enemies.

Detectives learned that previously that night, Cascella had been on Cherokee Street listening to his friend’s band perform.

Surveillance video from that night showed his car crossing right in front of the Casa Loma Ballroom around 2 a.m. A few minutes later, a different camera recorded the suspect’s car—a dark sedan—pull up near Iowa and Cherokee and then reverse out of sight. A few seconds later, a person could be seen exiting the side door of Yaqui’s.

The camera catches Cascella’s car and the suspect’s car take off across the same intersection.

Police have ideas of what might have happened out of the camera range but they aren’t for sure.

“He was accosted in some way. We aren’t sure if he was robbed or what led to these circumstances, but at some point, a black male suspect took over custody of his vehicle and between that time and the time his body was found, we aren’t entirely sure what happened,” Aubuchon said.

CrimeStoppers and Cascella’s family are offering up to a $30,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest. You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.