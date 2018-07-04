Purse snatching suspects arrested in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – The University City Police Department has arrested 3 suspects from a purse snatching that occurred on Monday, July 2nd in the 8600 block of Brookshire.

Police say 17-year-old Elijah McCoy and Vaughn Smith, and a 16-year-old juvenile were involved in the purse snatching.

Warrants were issued after police obtained confessions. McCoy and Smith have been charged with robbery in the second degree and are each being held on a $75,000 bond. The juvenile suspect is being at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center.

