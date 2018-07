Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- If you own a Samsung smartphone, beware.

Some devices are randomly sending your pictures to your contacts. Samsung, says its technical teams are looking into the issue.

the bug affects Galaxy S-9 and S-9 Plus devices.

According to reports, the app doesn't even show you that your pics have been sent. You might just find out when you get a response from the recipient of the random photos.

Until the bug is fixed consumers should not grant the Samsung message app access to their storage.