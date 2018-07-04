Two teen suspects in deadly Cahokia shooting surrender to police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL – Two young men surrendered to police in a deadly shooting in Cahokia.

The two turned themselves on Tuesday night to East St. Louis police and the Major Case Squad took them into custody.

The shooting happened around 7:20 pm Monday evening the quiet neighborhood on Westwood Drive in Cahokia.

A 15-year-old boy was killed Monday evening after the shooting. Two other minors were critically injured and taken to the local hospital.

The Cahokia Police Department, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are all investigating this triple shooting.