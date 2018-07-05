× Boil order issued for all Troy, Illinois Water Department customers

TROY, IL – A boil order has been issued for everyone who uses water from the Troy Water Department. They say that a malfunction at the water treatment plant has caused there are low chlorine residuals. They warn that all customers should boil water for at least five minutes before using for drinking or cooking.

The boil order will remain in effect until lab tests confirm that water quality has been restored. They say this will be Friday, 07/06/18 at the earliest and customers will be notified when the boil order has been lifted.

Have a question? Call the Troy Water Department at 667-9924 ext. 2 during normal business hours. Please call 667-6731 after hours if you have any questions or need further information.