Boil order issued for Hillsboro, Missouri

ST. LOUIS, MO — The entire city of Hillsboro is under a boil order until further notice. The Hillsboro Fire Protection District says the boil order is because of a water main break. People should boil water for at least five minutes before using for drinking or cooking.

The Hillsboro Fire Protection District say a “reverse 911” phone call went out to everyone who signed up for that service through Jefferson County 911. You can sign up for that service here.

Contact Hillsboro City Hall at 636-797-3334 if you have any questions.