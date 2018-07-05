× Disturbance reported at Tipton Correctional Center

TIPTON, Mo. – Inmates at a mid-Missouri correctional institution refused to go back to their housing unis late Wednesday and caused some damage to at least one of the units.

Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said the disturbance at the Tipton Correctional Center began about 10 p.m. Wednesday and was under control by early Thursday.

Pojmann did not yet have information on how many inmates were involved or what prompted the disturbance.

She says no one was injured and the damage was contained to one housing unit. A damage estimate or a description of the damage wasn’t immediately available.

The correctional center in Tipton, about 112 miles (180.24 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City, is a minimum security-center with a capacity of about 1,200 male inmates.