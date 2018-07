ST. LOUIS, MO — FOX 2’s Elliott Davis has been riding along with the St. Louis City Fire Department all night. It’s one of the busiest night’s of the year for them because of the fireworks calls. Elliott won the chance for the exclusive ride after viewers voted to give him the opportunity.

Captain Garon Mosby tweeted this picture of Elliott after they got back to headquarters after the ride-along was done at 4am Thursday.

STL Fire Department ride along pic.twitter.com/32K0ysmphF — Wyatt Salsbury (@WyattSalsbury) July 5, 2018

4th of July ride along with STL Fire Department. Some brave guys for sure! pic.twitter.com/4hUc5VFGzO — Wyatt Salsbury (@WyattSalsbury) July 5, 2018

.@FOX2now @ElliottDavisTV getting a cup of coffee with the members of Engine House #29! #RescueSquad2 Fuel for the trucks and “liquid fuel” for personel! #July4th #STLCity pic.twitter.com/VdqHBI0OnE — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 5, 2018